With the drought still affecting many communities in the province, water meters are set to be installed in Sechelt.

According to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the installation is part of Phase Three of the universal meter installation project, which plans to install meters in several areas within the district of Sechelt.

This includes West Sechelt, West Porpoise Bay, Downtown Sechelt, East Porpoise Bay, and Sandy Hook.

SCRD manager of Utility Services, Shane Walkey says with this drought, it’s critical to use our water sources efficiently.

“The installation of water meters and backflow prevention devices will provide much-needed information to optimize the delivery of safe and reliable drinking water,” said Walkey.

The district adds it’s common to see water consumption be reduced after the meters are installed, with the Town of Gibsons going from a consumption of 781 litres per day to 357 last year.

The installation is set for mid-October this year, and it will wrap up by July 2025.

For more info and updates on the project, visit the Let’s Talk SCRD website.