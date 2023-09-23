Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in returning two high-tech items.

Police say they have an Apple MacBook confiscated earlier this month from an individual’s backpack while the person was lodged in the RCMP cellblock.

They say the MacBook can be easily identified. Hoffman is displayed on the lock screen, and Dr Nabil is the password hint.

The other found item is a Samsung Tablet, which was found on Tuesday last week, but the battery has since died.

If you have any info on the owners of these items, you are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.