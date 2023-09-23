A large quantity of diesel has been stolen from the Roberts Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the theft took place on Friday last week after 8:30 in the evening, targeting the diesel normally used for emergency response efforts by the department.

Chief Pat Higgins says this is one of most disgusting acts the fire department has faced.

“To think that anyone believes they have the right to steal from our fire department and jeopardize our ability to respond to emergencies in our community is completely unacceptable,” said Higgins.

The theft is still under investigation, with the district adding the fuel has been replaced to avoid service impacts.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to call your local RCMP.