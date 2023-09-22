The Sea Wolves Men’s Cancer Pack is holding its second annual event in Nanaimo this weekend, at Wolf Brewing Company, to raise funds and promote awareness of men’s cancer issues.

According to a media release, the group was founded by Greg Brown and Don Helgeson, who are both prostate cancer survivors. They have hosted local meetings and cancer retreats which have led to the creation, and distribution of ‘Chemotherapy’ backpacks for men going through cancer.

Kari O’Hara of Nanaimo Regional Hospital’s Oncology unit says the group’s support for those going through cancer treatment has been inspirational and has brought hope to those who have none.

“It was a pleasure for nursing staff to distribute the backpacks to patients,” she says. “The patients are truly grateful. There are many donations that come our way, most have a very feminine flair, like hats, and flowered quilts.

“Having these for our ‘guys’ was great.”

The Sea Wolves partnered with Wolf Brewing Company in September 2022 and will host an event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to raise more money for cancer patients in Nanaimo.