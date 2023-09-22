The Tour De Rock gets underway this weekend in Port Alice and it’s all for a good cause.

The ride takes place over 14 days and will make stops in Port Hardy, Campbell River and Courtenay in the first week and then the riders will cover Ucluelet to Victoria in week two.

In total riders will put just about 1200 kilometres onto their bikes by the time they wrap up in the South Island.

It’s all put on by Cops for Cancer to raise money for pediatric cancer research and as of right now, the ride has raised over $460,000.

The riders come from a variety of backgrounds from cops to paramedics to firefighters and each has an individual fundraising goal.

