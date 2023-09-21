BC Transits’ new UMO electronic Fare System is on its way to Nanaimo and the transit provider will be hosting multiple information sessions ahead of the launch.

In Nanaimo, there will be 4 sessions taking place at the Beban Park Social Centre, Ravensong Aquatic Centre, Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, and Woodgrove Centre.

Beban Pool Main Lobby, Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Road Tues, Oct 3: 1 pm – 4 pm

Main Lobby, Ravensong Aquatic Centre, 737 Jones Street Wed, Oct 4: 9 am – 11 am

Main Lobby, Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, 741 Third Street Thurs, Oct 5: 9 am – 11 am

Entrance 3, Woodgrove Centre, 6631 Island Hwy Thurs, Oct 5: 12 pm – 2 pm

The new fare system lets riders pay through launched in Victoria last month and is slowly rolling out across the island before hitting the rest of the province.