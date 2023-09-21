BC Transits’ new UMO electronic Fare System is on its way to Nanaimo and the transit provider will be hosting multiple information sessions ahead of the launch.
In Nanaimo, there will be 4 sessions taking place at the Beban Park Social Centre, Ravensong Aquatic Centre, Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, and Woodgrove Centre.
-
Beban Pool Main Lobby, Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Road Tues, Oct 3: 1 pm – 4 pm
-
Main Lobby, Ravensong Aquatic Centre, 737 Jones StreetWed, Oct 4: 9 am – 11 am
-
Main Lobby, Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, 741 Third StreetThurs, Oct 5: 9 am – 11 am
-
Entrance 3, Woodgrove Centre, 6631 Island HwyThurs, Oct 5: 12 pm – 2 pm
The new fare system lets riders pay through launched in Victoria last month and is slowly rolling out across the island before hitting the rest of the province.