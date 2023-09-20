Be aware of suspicious emails.

That warning is from the RCMP, which says that on Tuesday, the Powell River detachment received a call about an email that looked like it was from the RCMP Cyber Crime Unit, telling the recipient they were under investigation for Child Pornography offences.

The email demanded a response, but the person reported it to the police.

Authorities add that communications regarding criminal offences won’t be received by email, but will be sent through government email addresses, instead of common ones like gmail, yahoo, or hotmail.

If you have gotten an email that seemed suspicious, don’t respond and instead call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.