Transit in downtown Nanaimo is about to get a huge makeover after an investment of more than $15 million is being put forward in a joint effort by the city, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

According to a media release the expansion will include the construction of an expanded off-street transit exchange on Terminal Avenue at Commercial Street in downtown Nanaimo, which is needed for future transit expansion in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The release says the investments will improve downtown circulation and increase transit service level frequency to develop the Transit Future Network.

Mayor Leonard Krog says this investment will allow the city to grow and make good economic sense.

“The transit exchange will bring more people downtown to shop, work, and visit our natural, historic, and artistic treasure,” Krog says. “Building an effective transit system and revitalizing the heart of our city.”

BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton says the improvements will increase transit reliability while promoting a cleaner, greener province.

“The new downtown transit exchange will better connect the region with affordable, efficient, and reliable transportation,” she says. “BC Transit is pleased to move this exciting project forward, and we thank our partners for their contributions.”

The Government of Canada is matching the province’s investment of just over six million dollars, with the Regional District putting up three million and the City of Nanaimo donating land to build the expansion, but the federal government has put some limitations on the funding.

‘Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous grounds and environmental assessment obligations.’ they say in the release.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in transit. Including $29.2 billion since 2015 towards cleaners and efficient transit options.