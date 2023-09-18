You could give feedback to BC Ferries at a community drop-in later this month.

The ferry-line says their teams will be visiting communities they serve in individual sessions to provide information and updates for each community.

The goal is to allow team members to meet with the community face-to-face, while giving residents the chance to provide feedback and input to BC Ferries.

Three sessions will be happening on parts of Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

Campbell River and Quadra Island will have a session on Wednesday next week from 3:30 to 5 in the afternoon on Cortes Island.

- Advertisement -

On the Sunshine Coast, Powell River and Texada Island will have a session this Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 in the evening at the Powell River Town Centre.

The southern Sunshine Coast will hold a session on Wednesday at the Gibsons Public Market, running from 5:30 to 7:30 in the afternoon.

For more info, visit the BC Ferries project website.