A local MLA has been ousted by the provincial government following an internal investigation conducted by the NDP caucus.

Adam Walker started his career in politics after serving as a town councilor in Qualicum Beach from 2018 to 2020 and was elected to represent the riding as MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in 2020.

According to a statement issued by the premier’s office, allegations of misconduct were found by the internal investigation although they couldn’t confirm what specifically happened.

“An investigation found misconduct on the part of MLA Walker,” Eby said in the statement, “Mr. Walker will no longer be a member of the government caucus and he will no longer be a parliamentary secretary.”

Eby said in a press meeting the nature of the investigation is strictly an HR matter and nothing else.

- Advertisement -

“This relates to an employment relationship complaint,” Eby says. “It is not a criminal matter, nor is it related to the interactions with the deer, it’s a human resources matter under our collective agreement.

“This is a serious issue .”

The premier’s office says they will not release any more information because of the nature of the misconduct.

“As with any other human resources issue, we are not able to disclose additional details.”