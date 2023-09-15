A State of Local Emergency has been issued on the Sunshine Coast for the Clowhom Lake wildfire.

An evacuation order for seven properties in the area of the lake, which is in electoral area B of the Sunshine Coast Regional District, has been issued, and another five properties are on evacuation alert.

The State of Local Emergency was ordered Friday afternoon by Leonard Lee, Chair of the Sunshine Coast Regional District.

The evacuation order from the Sunshine Coast Regional District Emergency Operation Center was issued on the advice of the BC Wildfire Service.

EOC Director Rob Michael says “it is important for people to abide by evacuation orders,” and structure protection is being implemented for properties within the alert area.

Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue will be involved in the evacuation.

The out of control Clowhom Lake wildfire was caused by lightning on August 29, 2023.

It has grown to 231 hectares and is continues to spread.

Clowhom lake is a BC Hydro reservoir approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Sechelt near the head of the Salmon Inlet.