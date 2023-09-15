Nanaimo council has unanimously approved a recommendation to consider remedial action on a structure that was destroyed by a fire at 2120 Bowen Road.

The structure broke out in flames in the early morning hours in December of 2022, and Nanaimo Fire could not determine if the occupants at the time were residents or squatters but did say everyone got out of the structure without injuries.

According to the director of bylaw services David LaBerge, the house was extensively damaged in the fire and has become dilapidated and hazardous and the city should take the building down to make the area safe and more desirable for future development.

The city will provide a written notice to the owner within 14 days and if remedial action isn’t undertaken within 30 days the structure will be removed at the owner’s expense.

Three people were living in the structure at the time of the fire, two upstairs and one down.