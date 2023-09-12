Nanaimo RCMP is looking to identify a man who is believed to have assaulted three youths on a BC Transit bus near Uplands Drive.

Police say the incident happened Aug. 26 around 3 p.m. when three youths (13-16) were sitting behind the man (35-45) on the bus when he stood up on the bus and began punching the kids repeatedly in the face.

The man is then reported to have walked to the exit of the bus and started kicking the door until the driver pulled over to let him off.

The youths were not seriously hurt, but police say they did suffer some bruising and swelling from the punches.

RCMP describes the suspect as a Caucasian man, five feet 10 inches tall with short receding brown hair. He was last seen traveling southbound on Uplands Drive wearing a blue tank top and blue shorts carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.