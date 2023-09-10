BC Ferries says it is going to temporarily close the primary berths at the Langdale Terminal for two days next month for lower ramp and dock work.

Vessels on the Langdale to Horseshoe Bay route will operate out of the second berth which will allow for vehicle loading and unloading only.

Two vessels are expected to operate hourly between both terminals to preserve vehicle capacity and the expected increase in passenger capacity.

BC Ferries says they are temporarily moving the Queen of Oak Bay from its Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay route to the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route.

Sailings are expected to take 40 minutes while the new schedule is in place during Oct. 3 and 4.