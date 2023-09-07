The Nanaimo Operations Center project is entering its first phase, and the city is inviting all members of the public to attend an information session before construction begins.

The city says the current facility located at Labieux Road is out of date and struggles to meet existing operational needs, environmental regulations as well as building code or accessibility and gender equality considerations.

Before the city can go ahead with the expansion and upgrades, they need to get public approval through an alternative approval process where residents will get to vote on the application and voice concerns or express their interest in the facility.

The first phase of the project includes replacing the existing fleet and maintenance facility, a truck wash and dump facility, and site service for future phases of the project, replacing storm water management facilities onsite and building a storm water retention pond in Beban Park at the corner of Dorman and Labieux Road.

It would also involve the retrofitting of the training tower at Fire Station 2, and a paved trail along Labieux Road.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the city is growing and facilities need to be upgraded to handle the demand placed on them.

“The city relies on parks operations, and public works to maintain the services we rely on every day,” he says. “We need to rebuild and expand our facilities to ensure the city can continue to meet our needs.”

The city says they are budgeting for maximum borrowing in the amount of $48,5000,000 to cover the cost of the expansion which is why this is being referred to AAP.

City staff say they are expecting to finalize the design phase in late 2024 with construction starting in 2026-2027.

The information session will be held at the Beban Park Social Centre on Sept. 13 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.