A man is in custody after Nanaimo RCMP responded to a stabbing this morning in the 100-block of Victoria Crescent.

Police say they took the description of the suspect from several people who witnessed the altercation that led to the stabbing and located him a short distance away. They say he was arrested without incident.

The suspect is a man in his 30s and is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for the knife used in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Hospital by BCEHS where he was treated for his injuries.