Update: Nanaimo RCMP search for missing 54-year-old 

By Justin Baumgardner
Photo credit: Supplied

Update as of Sept. 7, 2023 at 2:24 p.m.: Nanaimo RCMP say Tardif has been safely located.

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help in locating 54-year-old Victoria Tardif who has been missing since Sept. 1. 

Police say Tardif doesn’t have a fixed address and so far, routine patrols of emergency shelters and homeless encampments have turned up no sign of the 54-year-old.  

Tardif is described as a five-foot-four Caucasian woman with a slim build and usually wears her hair short.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line. 

