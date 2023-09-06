Update as of Sept. 7, 2023 at 2:24 p.m.: Nanaimo RCMP say Tardif has been safely located.

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help in locating 54-year-old Victoria Tardif who has been missing since Sept. 1.

Police say Tardif doesn’t have a fixed address and so far, routine patrols of emergency shelters and homeless encampments have turned up no sign of the 54-year-old.

Tardif is described as a five-foot-four Caucasian woman with a slim build and usually wears her hair short.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.