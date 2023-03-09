Nanaimo RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in finding a stolen motorcycle.

The red Suzuki GSXR bike was taken from a carport from the 100 block of Kerr St between 10pm March 5th and 4:30am March 6th.

It was parked behind two other vehicles, and the owner says it has no plates because it couldn’t be used during the winter. The VIN is JS1GR7MA412100764.

Anyone who has information about the bike is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number # 2023-7514.