Axe and Grind Nanaimo and 91.7 Coast FM are Giving it Away, Giving it Away, Giving it Away NOW!

Look for our RHCP Pepper Icon on mycowichanvalleynow.com, click on it and enter to for your chance to win a PAIR OF TICKETS to see the acclaimed rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers live in Vancouver at BC Place on Wednesday March 29th, PLUS we’ll throw in $250 CASH to spend!

The lucky winner will be announced live on the Mornings with Chad Raill show on Monday, March 20th!

Axe and Grind is Nanaimo’s only axe throwing range! They offer 10 lanes of thrilling axe throwing action!