Nanaimo RCMP are bringing back their summer youth camp.

It was on a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, but returns this summer. It will run from July 3rd to the 7th.

“If you’re a student currently enrolled in Grade 11 or 12 in School District Nanaimo & Ladysmith, Oceanside, Pacific Rim, or Cowichan Valley and you are thinking of a career in law enforcement or as an emergency responder, then this experience is for you,” said Corporal Jana Rose, whose Nanaimo RCMP Youth Unit is responsible for organizing the 5-day event.

The camp has youth practice self-defense, law, forensics, marching, team building, and running. It costs $400 per individual, and all applicants must pass a fitness test, a police information check, and have good attendance at school.

“Previous recruits have commented that their days are full and it really gave them an insight into what law enforcement is all about and what it takes to become a real Mounties,” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

- Advertisement -

Those who want to enroll must submit their application by March 10th, and can receive an application or more information from their school liaison officers or guidance counselors.