RCMP are seeking anyone with information or dashcam video of a collision that sent a Nanaimo woman to the hospital.

At around 11:20pm on Febuary 28th, at the intersection of Mostar Road/Rutherford Road and Highway 19a, it’s believed a gray older model Volkswagen Jetta in the slow lane struck the woman.

RCMP investigators believe the victim was trying to walk through the intersection from Mostar Road towards Rutherford Road when struck.

The adult female driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene while the victim was treated by attending BC Paramedics. The victim was transported to the Nanaimo hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor, and the pedestrian was noted to be wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

Both lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation, and RCMP were unable to find anyone else who witnessed the collision.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345 and quote file number #2023-6868.