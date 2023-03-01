Over 90 per cent of Community Bargaining Association (CBA) members have voted for a new three-year agreement with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia.

This agreement includes an average wage increase of 14 to 16 per cent for all members and improved premiums for weekends, evenings, and guaranteed hour-positions.

United Food and Commercial Workers 1518 secretary-treasurer Patrick Johnson says that the members’ jobs are already demanding enough without the worry about their benefits.

“With this deal, they don’t have to worry, their benefits are secure,” said Johnson.

According to United Food and Commercial Workers, the new deal also features a funding commitment from the government to ensure the long-term viability of the CBA members’ Health Benefits Trust.