Someone in North Saanich is $55 million richer, and a Port Alberni resident now has an extra million dollars in her pocket.

The first jackpot win of the year, the numbers 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43 were drawn by someone in the North Saanich area.

The odds are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play. Though no one has come forward to claim it yet, the winner has 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

Senior Gloria Krivicich says her dream came true, after winning the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million from Lotto 6/49’s September 21st draw.

She says she picked her numbers based on her family’s birthdays.

She hopes to visit her family in Croatia with her winnings.

Krivicich purchased and validated the winning ticket at Smoke Stack on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni.

In 2022, BC lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.