The province has announced the current supply of the infant Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will expire next week.

While there isn’t a confirmed date for when the new supply will come in, the province expects the supplies to come in starting April 11.

Parents or guardians who had booked an appointment for their children between the ages of six months to four years to receive the vaccine between March 9 and April 10 will be contacted on rebooking options, according to the province.

Children can still proceed with their influenza vaccination and can receive their Covid vaccination at a later date.

If more than eight weeks have passed since the first dosage, residents can have their appointment moved before March 9, where if it’s been less than eight weeks, residents can rebook for a second dosage after April 11.

Currently, there is no booster dose for children aged between six months to four years.