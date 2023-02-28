With the Midtown Gateway project currently underway, the City of Nanaimo has announced the installation of water supply mains, starting tomorrow.

The goal of the project is to transform a legacy brownfield site to a more revitalized neighborhood gateway, with other goals including the restoration of a wetland impacted by coal mining activity, creating over two kilometers of new off-street active transportation pathways, and enhancing accessibility to Beban Park.

According to the City, The south entrance to Beban Park will be closed as a result of these installations. People can still access the park through the Bowen Road north entrance and the Labieux road entrance.

The public can access the golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, Steve Smith Bike Park, Beban Urban Gardens, Nanaimo Equestrian and VIEX grounds via the recently reinstated roadway for the bike park, for the public to access.

The work is scheduled to begin tomorrow, with the south entrance expected to be closed from March 1st to March 27th.