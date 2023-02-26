BC Hydro Crews are busy on the North and West Island this morning getting power back up and running.

Heavy amounts of snowfall put thousands hydro customers in Port Hardy, Tofino, and Ucluelet without. Bowen Island was hardest hit, with a majority of homes losing power, many still without.

The Greater Victoria area was also hit pretty hard with just under 3,000 hydro customers affected through the night.

As of 10 am, there were still around 4,000 up island, 1,000 on Bowen Island, and 1,500 in Victoria without power.

Comparatively, the Cowichan and Nanaimo areas were relatively unscathed in the outage department with only one small outage in each area that was quickly tended to. The Sechelt area was hit with a few outages which have also been mostly restored.