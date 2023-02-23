TikTok is now under investigation by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of British Columbia.

BC’s participation is part of a larger investigation with similar regulating bodies in Alberta, Quebec, and the nation as a whole.

It’s in response to a now-settled class action lawsuit in both Canada and the United States related to TikTok’s collection, use, and disclosure of personal information.

The investigation will determine if the company is meeting its obligations with respect to transparency of collection of information.

“Whether valid and meaningful consent is being obtained for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information,” reads their joint news release. “The investigation will also determine if the company is meeting its transparency obligations, particularly when collecting personal information from its users.”

- Advertisement -

A key focus of the investigation will be determining if kids’ privacy is being protected, as a significant amount of the platform’s users are younger.

No information has been given by any of those groups as to an idea of when the findings of this investigation will be released.