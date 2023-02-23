A snowstorm over the mid-Island last night led to multiple crashes, clogged roads and slow-moving traffic.

Oceanside RCMP say they responded to 17 crashes overnight that fortunately did not result in any serious injuries. They add many vehicles were left on the side of the road and will be towed out once conditions improve and roads are clearer.

“The main roads are getting plowed, however crews are still getting to the side streets and collector roads,” said Oceanside RCMP. “If people don’t need to go out, they are asked to consider staying home to allow crews time to clear the roads.”

RCMP are asking motorists who do travel to have appropriate winter tires and to brush all snow off their vehicles for full visibility.