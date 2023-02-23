Warming shelters have gotten some extra help to stay open as Nanaimo gets snow and wind.

“Without housing, staying warm on a cold and often wet night in Nanaimo is a terrible challenge,” says Mayor Leonard Krog. “By providing extra services, the City of Nanaimo and service providers are helping to ensure the unhoused are cared for during the extreme cold.”

The Unitarian Shelter continues to offer 27 overnight shelter beds. During extreme cold, it offers daytime warming centre services to their shelter guests only.

Risebridge will be providing overnight services by adding additional warming relief hours between 7:30pm and 7:30am from today until tomorrow. Regular hours are 8:30am to 12:30pm and 3:30pm to 7:30pm 7 days a week.

The 7-10 Club Society at St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be open from today through tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm. It houses around 30-40 people.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Salvation Army has 35 overnight shelter beds, and Samaritan Place has added five additional beds during extreme cold for a total of 14 beds. St Peter’s Winter Shelter now has 35 beds available from 8pm to 7:30am.

The City of Nanaimo is providing extra funds for the shelters to stay open during the cold temperatures.