A Nanaimo man has been arrested for robbery, and a crossbow has been confiscated by RCMP.

On Saturday at around 7am at the intersection of Milton Street and Nicol Street, an individual was reportedly threatened and robbed by a man with a pistol and hunting crossbow.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect in a bush along with the loaded crossbow and several knives. The pistol was not found.

“The purchase of this crossbow was actually reported to police just days prior by staff at a Nanaimo retail store who were concerned about the purchase,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. “This is another example of the community working with the police to ensure the public’s safety after witnessing what they believed to be a suspicious purchase of a dangerous weapon.”

He appeared in a bail hearing the same night, and was remanded into police custody. His next court appearance is today.