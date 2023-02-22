The B.C. government is committing an additional $180 million to the community emergency preparedness fund to help mitigate the risk of natural disasters.

The province has now invested $369 million into the fund since it was established in 2017.

Provincial officials said it will help fund projects so communities are more prepared for emergencies like fires, floods and extreme heat.

“B.C. has seen more than our share of climate disasters, so there’s an urgency to be ready and equipped to minimize damage and recover quickly when the worst happens,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“New funding for projects in communities, combined with a new online hub of information resources for local leaders, will help us all be better prepared to face emergencies.”

Provincial officials said information was previously spread amongst various government agencies but now all the information can be found at ClimateReadyBC.