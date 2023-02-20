With inflation making things difficult for families to get their essentials, the BC government is giving more than 350,000 families their second Family Benefit Boost.

This comes as inflation and prices are still high for shelter, food, and transportation, despite dropping to six percent as of December 2022.

The boost in payments goes towards lower and moderate-income families from January to March. A family with two children can receive $350 more than what they normally get through those three months – to a maximum of $330 with their normal funding per month.

Eligibility depends on income and number of children. Anyone eligible has automatically been determined when someone registers for the Canada Child Benefit.

Family Benefit payments for February started today, and can take up to 10 days to reach all eligible families. People can expect to see their family benefit and the bonus cost-of-living payment as a deposit or cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency, according to the province.

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance says they’re here to support families in the province.

“We’re helping people with the additional challenges they’re facing right now, while making investments in a future B.C. that works for everyone,” says Conroy.

“No matter what is on the horizon, we’re here for people and families in British Columbia.”