A transportation incident alert is issued after a vehicle incident occurred on Highway 19 earlier today.

According to the alert, the incident happened between Comox Logging Rd and Lake Trail Rd, two kilometers north of Cumberland.

DriveBC advises people to watch for traffic control, be more cautious, and take alternate routes whenever available.

As a result of the incident, lane closures are in effect for both directions, with the southbound lane also closed as well.