Some Free Ways to Celebrate Family Day in Nanaimo 2023

By Nicholas Arnold
Sunshine Coast Arena. Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast Regional District Facebook page.

Family day celebrations hit the Nanaimo area tomorrow.

In the Harbour City, there will be a series of festivities at Oliver Woods Community Centre.

That includes things like an obstacle course, drop-in sports, a story walk, and a scavenger hunt. The Oliver Woods event will be from 9 until 3. More information on that can be found on the Nanaimo website.

In other places, Member of Parliament Lisa Marie Barron is hosting a free skate at Frank Crane Arena starting just after 1 pm.

There’s also the 11th annual Family Day event happening at the Coombs fairgrounds. That will have displays and booths from a bunch of local groups along with games, crafts, and other activities. That one also starts at 1 pm.

