The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new firefighters to join the team.

Volunteers are expected to do regular training and to be on-call, however it’s promised even those with full-time jobs can participate.

Community Fire Chief at the CHVFD Ron Schildroth says they respond to upwards of 300 calls a year, and they rely on volunteers to ensure the community receives the help it needs.

“I encourage area residents who are interested in learning more about the commitment and the rewards of volunteering to contact us,” says Schildroth. “Some may be surprised to discover that they can achieve their goal of being a volunteer firefighter while still fulfilling the needs of their personal and professional lives.”

In return for service, volunteers receive certification and regular training to maintain it, as well as benefits like paid on-call time, WorkSafe BC coverage, accidental death and disability insurance, Employee Family Assistance Program (EFAP), and volunteer firefighter income tax credit issued when a minimum of 200 volunteer hours has been reached.

It’s also promised being a volunteer is a fulfilling opportunity to help the community, with training that’ll transfer to life skills like teamwork and leadership.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit their website or speak with firefighters at the Coombs Fairgrounds CHVFD recruitment booth during the Annual Coombs Family Day Celebration from 11am to 3pm.