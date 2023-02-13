There’s love in the air this Valentines Day, and scammers are hoping to take advantage.

RCMP are reminding Vancouver Islanders of romance scams, which can drain victims of hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Romance scams are a longer con than a phone scammer, as the fraudster builds up their relationship with the victim over time.

“The purpose of the scam is to foster a sense of trust in the victim so that in the near future the fraudster can ask their victim for money and they willingly oblige,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

They might ask for money because of a family emergency, unexpected legal fees or business fees, or travel fees in order to return home.

The RCMP say warning signs include them professing their love to you, yet attempts to meet in person are canceled.

You’re warned to never send money to someone you haven’t met in person, and never accept friend requests from people you don’t know. If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, you’re asked to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or report it online.