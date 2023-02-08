B.C.’s latest labour market outlook has changed little from last year and is still showing a steady increase in job openings.

In total, 1,017,000 job openings are expected between 2022 and 2032.

“Despite the global economic challenges we’re facing, there are significant job opportunities for people over the next decade as we keep building an economy that is inclusive, sustainable and doesn’t leave any British Columbians behind,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills in a release.

“Our government is taking action with our Future Ready plan to break down barriers to ensure people have the skills and supports they need for these good-paying careers and employers can access the talent they need to grow.”

Of those job openings, 63 per cent are expected to be from people retiring, while 37 per cent will be from the economy growing.

Nearly 80 per cent of job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

Most of the jobs are expected to be in the mainland with 654,600 job openings, 176,700 are expected on Vancouver Island and 120,000 in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The Kootenays can expect 21,900 job openings, 18,500 in the Cariboo region, the North Coast and Nechako will have 15,400 and 9,700 in the Northeast area.

Sales and service jobs are expected to make up the majority of openings, followed by finance, management and trades jobs.