It was just not going to be his day.

On January 25, a would-be burglar gained entry to a house on Yellow Point Road in the Cedar area of Nanaimo, and came face to face with the resident.

There was a brief struggle and the intruder suffered a head injury that caused significant bleeding, but managed to get away.

The Nanaimo RCMP sent frontline officers and a police dog to the area to search for the man, but without success.

Three hours later, residents in the 1700 block of Woobank Road noticed a man with dried blood on him attempting to break into a home.

- Advertisement -

They cornered him, brandishing gardening tools as weapons, and held him until the police got there.

The Nanaimo RCMP arrived and arrested him, and then discovered he was wanted in North Cowichan.

The 34-year old man of no-fixed-address was being sought by the North Cowichan-Duncan-RCMP on four outstanding warrants.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and then taken to jail.

The man has yet to be formally charged in connection with the incidents in Nanaimo as the investigation is continuing.