New rebates are available for those who want to make their home more environmentally friendly.

Nanaimo homeowners are able to upgrade their homes’ septic systems, wellheads, exchange their woodstoves, and get their wells tested with extra money from the regional district.

$192,500 in rebates is available with individual rebates ranging from $100 to $1,000 depending on the program.

They are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until all of the rebate fund is spent.

Regional District of Nanaimo Residents (electoral area and municipal residents) can take advantage of;

- Advertisement -

They can also take advantage of Woodstove Exchanges for up to $1,000. Except for City of Nanaimo residents, who have their own program.

Residents of the electoral area (only) can also take advantage of;

Various other rebates are available here.