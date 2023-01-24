As February brings colder temperatures, Nanaimo residents are reminded to be cautious if they’re around a campfire, fireplace, woodstove.

As part of the Burn It Smart program, the City of Nanaimo is hoping to educate residents who may heat their homes with wood with advice about staying safe and healthy.

That advice includes;

Burn wood at a high temperature to prevent excess smoke and creosote build up in your chimney, and don’t smolder.

For those with chimneys and fireplaces, you’re asked to get them inspected regularly for a buildup of creosote.

Never burn garbage, plastics, painted or treated wood, plywood, particle board, cardboard or saltwater driftwood. Only burn firewood.

“Burning wood at a high temperature produces almost nothing but carbon dioxide and water vapor,” notes the City’s website. “When you allow your fire to smolder it produces blue/grey smoke, which means creosote is forming. Creosote builds up on the inside of your chimney when wood is not burned completely and becomes a highly volatile fuel during a chimney fire.”

