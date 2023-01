Sunshine Coast RCMP are looking for 30-year-old Bryson West.

He’s described as 5-foot-8 of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Saturday at 4 pm. He was in the 800 Block of Kiwanis Way in Gibsons – wearing a black jacket and blue pants.

If you’ve got any information on West’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 and reference file # 2023-442.