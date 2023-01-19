You won’t see VIRUS or U2SLOW on a personalized BC license plate because those were among the slogans rejected by ICBC in 2022.

9,467 slogans were requested by drivers throughout the year, with 3,135 rejected.

ICBC says each plate is thoroughly reviewed to ensure that it is acceptable for display on a vehicle.

Those that didn’t make the cut were either discriminatory, sexually suggestive, or derogatory in any language.

ICBC’s manager of Insurance Operations Support, Sally-Anne Dodig says there’s been an uptick in applications.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve seen increased interest in personalized plates in the last few years,” said Sandy-Anne Dodig, ICBC’s Manager of Insurance Operations Support.

“Personalized licence plates can be a fun and creative way to express yourself, and are available for regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks and motor homes.”

The top-20 rejected plates from ICBC are as follows:

ZOOOOM​ U2SLOW BLU BYU SHIRAZ HELL NO ROCKET LAUNCH BLURRR VIRUS LYTMUP M-PIGGY GAS PIG XLR8 SUPC​HG DEMON VOODOO PIRACY BADASS HONDA SPRITE​

The full list of rejected plates is on the ICBC website.