Extra funding is available for projects that monitor, restore or enhance regional watercourses.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is accepting applications for their Drinking Water & Watershed Protection’s (DWWP) Stewardship Seed Funding again.

To apply, one’s project must meet the following criteria:

Be led by a non-profit organization and involve community volunteers,

Be jointly funded by other partners, donors or with in-kind contributions,

Acquire all the necessary permissions and permits for work to be carried out,

And actively enhance or monitor stream, river, lake, estuary or wetland health, hydrology or function.

“These volunteer-led initiatives are a vital part of our efforts to help protect, maintain and restore our region’s vulnerable watercourses,” said RDN Chair Vanessa Craig. “We greatly appreciate the commitment and time invested by these community groups. They have a direct, positive impact and also encourage others with project ideas to submit applications for funding consideration.”

Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 per project, and projects that take multiple years can apply annually for up to three consecutive years.

The RDN says there is no deadline to apply. The funding is first come, first served— based on project merit— until the year’s end or the available funding is exhausted.

The RDN has increased funding from $24,750 in 2022 to $28,875 in 2023 due to interest in the program, allowing more projects to be funded.

Forms to apply are available here.