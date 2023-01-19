The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

37-year-old Victoria Simpson is of no fixed address. She is a 5’ Caucasian woman with a slim build and long black hair. She has tattoos on her feet and on her right index finger.

Her family has not had any contact with her since November, and they told investigators that she would text daily or weekly to let them know she was okay.

RCMP describe her as having a ‘transient lifestyle’ and believe she may be in Nanaimo.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2023-1299.