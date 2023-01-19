Island Health is warning Comox Valley and Nanaimo residents about toxic drugs in the area.

The advisories issued Wednesday evening say overdoses are increasing in both areas and friends, family and community members using opioids are facing increased risk from injection and inhalation.

The health authority asks users to visit their local overdose prevention service. Locations are at 941C England Ave. in Courtenay and 250 Albert St. in Nanaimo.

The same location in Nanaimo is also a place to have your drugs checked. If you live in Courtenay, drugs can be checked by mail via UVIC.

Island Health also recommends using with a friend, using only one substance at a time, starting low and going slow, and staggering with a friend.

- Advertisement -

If you are using alone, they say you should let someone know and ask them to check on you, download Connect by Lifeguard and carry naloxone.

If someone overdoses, they ask you to stay with them and call 911, give naloxone and give one breath every five seconds.