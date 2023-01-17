The current president and CEO of ICBC will be taking on a new challenge on the water with BC Ferries.

In a news release, BC Ferries says Nicolas Jimenez has been appointed Chief Executive Officer following an international executive search. Jimenez’s job with BC Ferries will begin on Mar. 6.

BC Ferries board chair Joy MacPhail says Jiminez is arriving at a time when the ferry line is facing many stormy waters.

“BC Ferries is facing a series of challenges including staffing shortages, service interruptions and fleet revitalization,” said MacPhail. “Nicolas Jimenez is no stranger to big challenges and I know he will bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions and a renewed focus on the customer experience.”

BC Ferries says Jiminez is a strong, strategic leader who led structural reforms at ICBC in recent years, referencing a return of ICBC to financial health and delivering more affordable insurance to customers.

“Nicolas Jimenez is the right leader at the right time for BC Ferries,” said MacPhail. “He is a change leader with a proven track record of success. He is customer-focused with a deep commitment to financial accountability and rate affordability.”

The board says they offer their “sincere gratitude” to interim CEO Jill Sharland who stepped into the role in July. Sharland will return to her previous role as vice president and chief financial officer.

They add compensation for the new president and CEO will conform with the B.C. Ferry Authority Executive Compensation Plan.