If you have a dog over the age of four months, you’re being reminded to get a license for them.

In the City of Nanaimo, all dogs over the age of four months must have a license, which must be worn on a collar when the dog is in a public space or somewhere the dog isn’t usually kept.

“Dog licenses are primarily used to reunite owners with their lost dogs,” says Manager of Financial Services & Special Projects for the City of Nanaimo, Jamie Slater. “If your lost dog is found wearing a tag, the finder can call an on-duty animal control officer 24 hours a day so that you can be successfully reunited with your dog.”

If a dog owner licenses their pet before February 28th, they will have to pay $25 if the dog is neutered/spayed, $50 if not, or $75 if the dog is deemed aggressive.

After February 28th, it will cost $30 if the dog is neutered/spayed, $60 if not, or $90 if the dog is deemed aggressive.

An owner who chooses not to license their dog can face a $50/day fine.

“Dog license fees directly offset the costs of operating an animal control and pound service, which exists to shelter, feed, and provide care for lost animals,“ says Slater.

As of January 12th, there are 9,758 dogs licensed in the city, with the most popular name being ‘Bella’ at 111 instances.

You can apply for a license online here, or visit City of Nanaimo Service and Resource Centre (411 Dunsmuir Street) or Nanaimo Animal Shelter (1260 Nanaimo Lakes Road).

More information is available on the city’s website.

Nanaimo Animal Control was asked for comment on the usefulness of licenses, but did not get back at time of writing.