Residents are asked to nominate a champion who brought recognition to Nanaimo.



The City of Nanaimo is looking to give awards to anyone who brought home international, National, Western Canadian or Provincial first-place honours for their sports, arts, or culture works.



“Every victory and every winning performance by one of Nanaimo’s athletes,” says Acting Mayor Tyler Brown, “teams or performing artists brings home more than just a gold medal or shiny trophy; it also brings home a great sense of pride and recognition, while leaving behind a positive Nanaimo vibe on provincial, national and even international stages.”

Awards are given based off the following criteria:

If they have won a gold medal or 1st place for a Provincial, Western Canadian, National, or International Championships in sport;

If they have won a “Gold” / “Highest” standing in visual or performing art in Provincial, Western Canadian, National or International festival / competition;

Achievements must be in an amateur activity unrelated to the recipient’s livelihood (they must not have been paid for their achievement). Special consideration may be given at the discretion of the Recreation and Culture staff.



If you match the criteria, you must be a resident of Nanaimo. If you were part of a team, all individual members must reside in the city, regardless of the location where the team is based.

- Advertisement -

Nominations can be made on the City of Nanaimo’s website. Nominations will close January 22nd.

Awards will be presented at a regular Meeting of Council in the coming weeks.

“Council is honoured to acknowledge and celebrate these outstanding achievements,” says Brown.

