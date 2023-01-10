Emergency Support Service volunteers are being sought on the Sunshine Coast.

The volunteers help out during natural disasters and other emergencies, providing families and individuals with food, lodging, clothing, and family reunification.

“When floods, fires or other emergencies cause people to evacuate, our local Emergency Support Services volunteers are there to provide support and short-term assistance to anyone on the Sunshine Coast,” says Manager of Protective Services at the Sunshine Coast Regional District, Matt Treit. “Our ESS teams are made up of local volunteers who have a desire to help when our communities need them most.”

Citizens of BC, travelers stranded by disasters, and response workers on assignment can receive support from ESS.

“If you want to help in your community and are a compassionate, team-oriented individual, we would love to hear from you,” says Sunshine Coast Emergency Program Coordinator Nancy Hughes. “Volunteers will receive training and guidance on how to safely provide vital services to people affected by an emergency or a disaster – large or small.”

ESS is able to offer accredited training from the Justice Institute of British Columbia as well as practical training for volunteers.

Volunteers are expected to be dedicated and willing to answer a call to assist 24/7.

More information on volunteering is available by emailing [email protected] or calling 604-885-6887. The district will close applications on February 10th, 2023.