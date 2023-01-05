An extra hundred dollars may be available to you.

85% of British Columbians are to automatically receive full or partial BC Affordability Credit through the Canada Revenue Agency.

It is $164 per adult and $41 per child, which would be as much as $410 for a family with two children.

“The winter season often brings extra expenses for people and, with the rising costs we’re seeing around the world, it can add stress to already stretched household budgets,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “We know it won’t cover all the bills, but hopefully this little extra from the BC Affordability Credit will help take a bit of the pressure off as we head into a new year.”

On January 20th, the first of the BC Family Benefit (formerly the Child Opportunity Benefit) payments begin. Families could receive as much as $350 as January, February and March payments will include as much as an additional $58.33 per child, for each month.

According to the government, around 75% of B.C. families will receive a full or partial BC Family Benefit. 84% of those families will receive at least $50 per month, per child.

“We’re focused on helping the people and families who need it most right now, and we are in a strong position to continue this support,” Conroy said. “No matter what is on the horizon, we’ll continue to be here for British Columbians.”

The credits are part of the cost-of-living measures announced in the fall, and are promised to give $2 billion back to residents.